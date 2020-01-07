Fight video: Watch Conor McGregor take the win over Nate Diaz ahead of UFC 246

(Courtesy of UFC)

Nate Diaz was the first person to derail Conor McGregor’s unbeaten streak in the Octagon. As a late replacement at UFC 196, he submitted McGregor, but the loss only served to ignite a fire in McGregor to avenge his first UFC defeat.

That he did at UFC 202 in an immediate rematch. McGregor couldn’t nail the finish, but he did walk out of the Octagon with a unanimous decision victory over Diaz, which vaulted both of them to even higher levels of stardom.

On January 18, McGregor returns to the Octagon to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Can he return to championship form? We’ll soon find out, but first, check out his UFC 202 victor over Nate Diaz.