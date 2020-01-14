Fight video: Watch Anthony Pettis force Michael Chiesa to tap out

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 14, 2020
(Courtesy of UFC)

Anthony Pettis faces off with Carlos Diego Ferreira to open up the Pay-Per-View main card at UFC 246 on January 18. Before that happens, take a look back at Pettis’ fight with Michael Chiesa in 2018.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Jan. 18 for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone won’t be battling for a belt, but they will be battling for the pride of fans that have been yearning for this fight for years.

