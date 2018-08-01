FIGHT VIDEO: Watch 51-Year-Old Renzo Gracie Choke Out Yuki Kondo in Return to the Cage

(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

After eight-plus years away from the cage, Renzo Gracie came back with a bang at ONE: REIGN OF KINGS in a legend versus legend bout with Yuki Kondo. Both Gracie and Kondo took awhile to get going, but the action picked up in the second round, with the BJJ master pulling off a slick takedown to bring the Japanese icon into his world. Once on the mat, Gracie quickly transitioned to Kondo’s back and locked in a picture-perfect rear-naked choke for the finish.

TRENDING > Renzo Gracie, 51, Victorious in Return; Kevin Belingon Claims Title at ONE: Reign of Kings