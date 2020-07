Fight Island 3 bonus winner Tom Aspinall: ‘I was just flowing’ | UFC on ESPN 14 Post-Fight

Heavywegiht Tom Aspinall made the most of his promotional debut at UFC on ESPN 14 on Saturday defeating Jake Collier by knockout in just 45-seconds on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi. The the victory, the Englishman extended his winning streak to four consecutive fights. All eight of his professional wins have been finishes.

