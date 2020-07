Fight Island 3 bonus winner Tanner Boser: ‘It worked out perfectly’ | UFC on ESPN 14 Post-Fight

Hear everything Tanner Boser had to say after defeating Raphael Pessoa by second-round KO at UFC on ESPN 14 on Saturday at ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi. The Canadian extended his winning streak to three consecutive fights with the win.

