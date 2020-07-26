Fight Island 3 bonus winner Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I smash people and get money’ | UFC on ESPN 14 Post-Fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 26, 2020
Welterwegiht Khamzat Chimaev spoke to the media about his bonus-winning, first-round knockout win over Rhys McKee following the fight on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It was Chimaev’s second win in ten days setting a UFC record. On July 15, he defeated John Phillips by submission in the second round at UFC Fight Night 172.

UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs. Till was the final of four events on ‘Fight Island’ on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker rebounded from his title loss by defeating Darren Till by unanimous decision in the fight card’s main event.

