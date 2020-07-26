Fight Island 3 bonus winner Jesse Ronson: ‘It’s been to hell and back’ | UFC on ESPN 14 Post-Fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 26, 2020
Hear everything Jesse Ronson had to say after defeating Nicolas Dalby and earning a bonus for his efforts following his submission win over Rhys McKee on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It was the welterweight’s return to the Octagon after a three-fight stint in the organization in 2013-2014.

The event was the final of four fight cards to take place on ‘Fight Island’ on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. With a win in his return, Ronson expects to make the most of his second chance in the UFC.

