Fight Island 3 bonus winner Jesse Ronson: ‘It’s been to hell and back’ | UFC on ESPN 14 Post-Fight

Hear everything Jesse Ronson had to say after defeating Nicolas Dalby and earning a bonus for his efforts following his submission win over Rhys McKee on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It was the welterweight’s return to the Octagon after a three-fight stint in the organization in 2013-2014.

The event was the final of four fight cards to take place on ‘Fight Island’ on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. With a win in his return, Ronson expects to make the most of his second chance in the UFC.

