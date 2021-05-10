HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Chandler at UFC 257

featuredMichael Chandler rooting for Conor McGregor to set up first title defense

featuredUFC Vegas 26 results: Rodriguez outstrikes Waterson for unanimous decision victory

featuredConor McGregor reacts to Floyd Mayweather-Jake Paul brawl

Donald Cerrone - UFC 206

featured“Cowboy” Cerrone feels bad for Diego Sanchez

Ferreira-Werdum overturned to a no contest

May 10, 2021
NoNo Comments

The main event result of PFL 3 between Renan Ferreira and Fabricio Werdum, originally a TKO victory for Ferreira, was overturned after a controversial no-call that changed the trajectory of the fight. 

The heavyweight contest appeared to be over after Werdum locked Ferreira into a triangle choke from the bottom position about halfway into the first round and Ferreira tapped Werdum’s shoulder with his right hand twice, acknowledging a submission. 

The referee however did not see this action. Ferreira subsequently escaped Werdum’s choke and landed substantial hammerfists that led to the TKO finish.

However, after an appeal from Werdum’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board (NJSACB) overturned the decision to a no-contest.

The replay of the closing moments of the fight were reviewed from different angles, and expert sources such as referee of the fight, Keith Peterson, were consulted regarding the consideration of the result being changed. 

The commissioner of the NJSACB, Larry Hazzard Jr., decided to overturn the fight to a no contest.

Abdelaziz expressed his happiness with the decision on Twitter.

Michael Chandler rooting for a Conor McGregor to set up first title defense

Ferreira was initially awarded six points in the PFL heavyweight standings for the first-round TKO, but as a result of the bout being overturned to a no contest, both fighters will be awarded with one point.

This news was originally reported by ESPN.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA