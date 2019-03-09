Fernando Padilla hopes CXF 17 is his last fight outside of the UFC

Coming off of two losses to start his year in 2018, featherweight prospect Fernando Padilla was in need of getting back on track should he hope to fight on the national stage.

Luckily, Padilla was able to close out last year with a win in October, and then began to build a winning streak this January with a TKO of Donald Sanchez at LFA 58.

“I had a really great training camp for that fight and made weight really easily,” Padilla told MMAWeekly.com. “I think the fight went pretty much perfectly as well, almost exactly as planned.

“I think it was my best performance yet, and I think I impressed a lot of people. Things can always be improved, though, so that’s what I’m looking to show in my next fight.”

Since making his pro debut in 2015, Padilla has averaged a fight just about every three months, which is a level of activity that suits him just fine.

“I don’t think I can ever fight too much,” said Padilla. “Obviously there are times when it’s best to rest — I’m not going to be fighting every two weeks — but if you are injury free, why not?

“I’m very young, I love what I’m doing — I never feel like I’m fighting too often.”

This Saturday in Los Angeles, Padilla (12-3) will look to add to his winning streak when he takes on Spike Carlyle (5-1) in a 145-pound main card bout at CXF 17.

“Spike is a pretty powerful wrestler, but I don’t have too many thoughts about him,” Padilla said. “I’ve been training hard and improving every day; a fight is a fight; I’m looking forward to this one and am really happy to have it.

“To win this fight, I think I’ve just got to keep my distance, keep my punches coming, hitting him with knees and kicks. Just like my last fight, just a little less crazy — more control.”

For Padilla, having gotten himself back on track, the goal now is to push his career to the next level before the close of 2019.

“I’ve been saying it for a while; I hope this is my last fight not in the UFC,” said Padilla. “By the end of the year, I want to be in the Top 15 in the world in my weight class.”