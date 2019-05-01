Felice Herrig suffers torn ACL knocking her out of UFC 238 in Chicago

Top 15 ranked strawweight Felice Herrig will not fight at UFC 238 as scheduled after suffering a torn ACL in her knee during training to prepare for the upcoming card in Chicago.

Herrig released a statement via Instagram confirming the injury that will prevent her from fighting near her home base.

“Crutches. That’s never a good thing and it’s not. Unfortunately on Friday I tore my ACL and I do need surgery, which means I will not be fighting on UFC Chicago,” Herrig said. “I just want to say I’m sorry to the fans, to the UFC and most definitely my opponent. I hope she gets a replacement, there’s still enough time. As for me, what can you do?

“All I can do is move forward and stay positive and work on my recovery and come back stronger than ever. In the meantime, I hope everybody send me warm wishes and hugs and virtual kisses and prayers. Just know that I will be back.”

Herrig was initially scheduled to face Yan Xiaonan on the upcoming card on June 8 from Chicago. UFC officials haven’t acknowledged the change to the card yet or whether Herrig’s opponent will face a replacement.

A torn ACL typically requires at least nine months to one year of recovery time following surgery so it’s likely that Herrig will be out of action until sometime in 2020.

It’s been a tough run for the former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ competitor after rattling off four wins in a row, Herrig has now suffered back-to-back losses inside the Octagon.

She was obviously anxious to fight on a home card in Chicago in an attempt to get back on track but now she will sidelined with the torn ACL instead.