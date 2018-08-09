Felice Herrig Faces Michelle Waterson at UFC 229 in October

The upcoming UFC 229 card continues to grow with a women’s strawweight bout as the latest addition with Felice Herrig facing Michelle Waterson on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

UFC officials confirmed the fight by way of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday.

After a four fight win streak put her on the cusp of title contention, Herrig suffered a split decision loss in her most recent outing against Karolina Kowalkiewicz back in April. Now the veteran strawweight will look to get back on track when she fights in October.

As for Waterson, she bounced back from two straight losses when she picked up a unanimous decision win over Cortney Casey in April.

Now Herrig and Waterson will look to pick up a statement win as part of the UFC 229 card that will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.