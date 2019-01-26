Fedor Towers Over Bellator 214 Payroll

Fedor Emelianenko is considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. As such, he’s taking home the lion’s share of the Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader disclosed payroll.

Fedor meets light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in the final round of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. The two fought their way through the eight-man tournament with the winner of Saturday night’s fight taking home the distinction of becoming the Bellator heavyweight champion.

Should Fedor win, it would be the latest in a long list of accolades that stretches back to the beginning of his career in 2000 and includes emerging as a worldwide force under the Pride FC banner.

For Bader, he could not only etch his name in the history books for being one of the few fighters to ever defeat Fedor, but he would also become the first fighter in Bellator history to hold belts in two divisions simultaneously.

Win or lose, according to the bout agreements filed with the California State Athletic Commission, Fedor is supposed to be paid $300,000 for the fight. Bader is slated to be paid $150,000, also a win or lose scenario. The other fighters on the card are set to be paid show money and a win bonus.

As always, the salaries filed with the state athletic commission do not include any discretionary bonuses, sponsorships, or other residual pay from Bellator.

TRENDING > MMA Odds: Fedor is a Legend, Bader a Champion, but Who is the Dog in the Fight?

Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader Fighter Salaries