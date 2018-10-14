Fedor: Sorry I Beat You Down Chael, Here’s My Track Suit

There Chael Sonnen has a history of being a trash talker, sometimes even after a loss, he really didn’t have a lot bad to say to legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko, especially after Fedor beat him down at Bellator 208 on Saturday night in New York.

The two were downright cordial following the fight. So much so that Fedor gifted Sonnen his patented track suit.