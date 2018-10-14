HOT OFF THE WIRE
Fedor: Sorry I Beat You Down Chael, Here’s My Track Suit

October 14, 2018
There Chael Sonnen has a history of being a trash talker, sometimes even after a loss, he really didn’t have a lot bad to say to legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko, especially after Fedor beat him down at Bellator 208 on Saturday night in New York.

TRENDING > Fedor Emelianenko TKO’s Chael Sonnen at Bellator 208, Moves Onto Face Ryan Bader Next

The two were downright cordial following the fight. So much so that Fedor gifted Sonnen his patented track suit.

               

