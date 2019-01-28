Fedor Releases Statement on Health Following Brutal Bellator 214 Knockout Loss

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 28, 2019
Fedor Emelianenko on Sunday provided a brief update on his health following his devastating knockout loss to Ryan Bader on Saturday.

Fedor went into the Bellator 214 headlining bout looking to add another championship accolade to his already legendary list of achievements, but it wasn’t to be. Light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader had some history of his own to write, however. 

Bader never gave Fedor a chance to get into the fight, as he stormed the former Pride FC champion and knocked him out 35 seconds into the fight. 

The victory made Bader Bellator’s first simultaneous two-division champion, as he laid claim to the heavyweight championship without having to relinquish the light heavyweight strap.

Fedor suffered a deep cut over his eye and went down hard, but it seems his injuries weren’t too severe.

“After the fight, I feel good. The cut over the eye is not deep. Yesterday, I had several stitches. I think it will heal in a couple of weeks,” read a post on Fedor’s official Instagram page.

“I want to say thanks to everyone who helped me get ready, who came to the fight, and who got up early to watch the match. Thank you all for your support and your prayers. All the will of God.”

Having been competing for two decades and reportedly having completed his Bellator contract, Fedor has yet to say whether or not he will continue fighting.

