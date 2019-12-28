HOT OFF THE WIRE
Fedor vs Rampage Bellator Japan weigh-in staredown

featuredFedor Emelianenko vs. Rampage Jackson Bellator Japan weigh-in staredown and results

Dana White at UFC 229 post-fight press conference

featuredVideo: Dana White looks forward to 2020 after 2019 was UFC’s best year

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone

featuredCowboy Cerrone refutes claims he’s taking a dive against Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Michael Chandler Post-Bellator 212 - MMAF

featuredMichael Chandler will try to handle Sidney Outlaw ‘as violently as possible’ at Bellator 237

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Rampage Jackson Bellator Japan weigh-in staredown and results

December 28, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Bellator Japan: Fedor vs. Rampage emanates from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan and will air LIVE on Paramount Network and DAZN on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Bellator Japan post-lims, powered by RIZIN, will air on SKY PerfecTV! and GYAO! in Japan following the main card.

RELATED:

Bellator Japan: Fedor vs. Rampage Weigh-in Results 

Bellator Japan: Fedor vs. Rampage Main Card

  • Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (240.5) vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (265)
  • 160-lb. Contract Weight Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler (160.7) vs. Sidney Outlaw (160.9)
  • 173-lb. Contract Weight Main Card Bout: Michael “Venom” Page (172) vs. Shinsho Anzai (172.9)
  • Welterweight Main Card Bout: Lorenz Larkin (173.5*) vs. K-Taro Nakamura (170.2)
  • Flyweight Main Card Bout: Ilara Joanne (125.9) vs. Kana Watanabe (124.8)
  • Lightweight Main Card Bout: Goiti Yamauchi (157.8*) vs. Daron Cruickshank (155.1)

Bellator Japan post-lims, powered by RIZIN

  • Heavyweight Bout: Shoma Shibisai (240) vs. Sergey Shemetov (226.7)
  • 77-kg (169.7 lbs.) Contract Weight Bout: Ryuichiro Sumimura (169.7) vs. Jon Tuck (168.4)
  • Super Atomweight Bout: Andy Nguyen (108) vs. Ai Shimizu (108)
  • 58-kg (127.8 lbs.) Contract Weight Bout: Yusaku Nakamura (127.4) vs. Makoto “Shinryu” Takahashi (127.6)
  • 68-kg (150 lbs.) Contract Weight Bout (Kickboxing): Ren Hiramoto (149.8) vs. Takahiro Ashida (149.9)
  • 53-kg (116.8 lbs.) Contract Weight Bout: Haruo Ochi (116.6) vs. Jarred Brooks (116.6)
  • Super Atomweight Bout: Kanna Asakura (107.2) vs. Jayme Hinshaw (106.8)
  • 71-kg (156.5 lbs.) Contract Weight Bout: Yusuke Yachi (156.2) vs. Hiroto Uesako (156.4)

*Missed weight
**All weights listed in pounds (lbs.) unless otherwise noted

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA