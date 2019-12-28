Fedor Emelianenko vs. Rampage Jackson Bellator Japan weigh-in staredown and results

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)
Bellator Japan: Fedor vs. Rampage emanates from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan and will air LIVE on Paramount Network and DAZN on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Bellator Japan post-lims, powered by RIZIN, will air on SKY PerfecTV! and GYAO! in Japan following the main card.
Bellator Japan: Fedor vs. Rampage Weigh-in Results
Bellator Japan: Fedor vs. Rampage Main Card
- Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (240.5) vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (265)
- 160-lb. Contract Weight Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler (160.7) vs. Sidney Outlaw (160.9)
- 173-lb. Contract Weight Main Card Bout: Michael “Venom” Page (172) vs. Shinsho Anzai (172.9)
- Welterweight Main Card Bout: Lorenz Larkin (173.5*) vs. K-Taro Nakamura (170.2)
- Flyweight Main Card Bout: Ilara Joanne (125.9) vs. Kana Watanabe (124.8)
- Lightweight Main Card Bout: Goiti Yamauchi (157.8*) vs. Daron Cruickshank (155.1)
Bellator Japan post-lims, powered by RIZIN
- Heavyweight Bout: Shoma Shibisai (240) vs. Sergey Shemetov (226.7)
- 77-kg (169.7 lbs.) Contract Weight Bout: Ryuichiro Sumimura (169.7) vs. Jon Tuck (168.4)
- Super Atomweight Bout: Andy Nguyen (108) vs. Ai Shimizu (108)
- 58-kg (127.8 lbs.) Contract Weight Bout: Yusaku Nakamura (127.4) vs. Makoto “Shinryu” Takahashi (127.6)
- 68-kg (150 lbs.) Contract Weight Bout (Kickboxing): Ren Hiramoto (149.8) vs. Takahiro Ashida (149.9)
- 53-kg (116.8 lbs.) Contract Weight Bout: Haruo Ochi (116.6) vs. Jarred Brooks (116.6)
- Super Atomweight Bout: Kanna Asakura (107.2) vs. Jayme Hinshaw (106.8)
- 71-kg (156.5 lbs.) Contract Weight Bout: Yusuke Yachi (156.2) vs. Hiroto Uesako (156.4)
*Missed weight
**All weights listed in pounds (lbs.) unless otherwise noted