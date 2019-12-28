Fedor Emelianenko vs. Rampage Jackson Bellator Japan weigh-in staredown and results

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Bellator Japan: Fedor vs. Rampage emanates from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan and will air LIVE on Paramount Network and DAZN on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Bellator Japan post-lims, powered by RIZIN, will air on SKY PerfecTV! and GYAO! in Japan following the main card.

Bellator Japan: Fedor vs. Rampage Weigh-in Results

Bellator Japan: Fedor vs. Rampage Main Card

Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (240.5) vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (265)

160-lb. Contract Weight Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler (160.7) vs. Sidney Outlaw (160.9)

173-lb. Contract Weight Main Card Bout: Michael “Venom” Page (172) vs. Shinsho Anzai (172.9)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Lorenz Larkin (173.5*) vs. K-Taro Nakamura (170.2)

Flyweight Main Card Bout: Ilara Joanne (125.9) vs. Kana Watanabe (124.8)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Goiti Yamauchi (157.8*) vs. Daron Cruickshank (155.1)

Bellator Japan post-lims, powered by RIZIN

Heavyweight Bout: Shoma Shibisai (240) vs. Sergey Shemetov (226.7)

77-kg (169.7 lbs.) Contract Weight Bout: Ryuichiro Sumimura (169.7) vs. Jon Tuck (168.4)

Super Atomweight Bout: Andy Nguyen (108) vs. Ai Shimizu (108)

58-kg (127.8 lbs.) Contract Weight Bout: Yusaku Nakamura (127.4) vs. Makoto “Shinryu” Takahashi (127.6)

68-kg (150 lbs.) Contract Weight Bout (Kickboxing): Ren Hiramoto (149.8) vs. Takahiro Ashida (149.9)

53-kg (116.8 lbs.) Contract Weight Bout: Haruo Ochi (116.6) vs. Jarred Brooks (116.6)

Super Atomweight Bout: Kanna Asakura (107.2) vs. Jayme Hinshaw (106.8)

71-kg (156.5 lbs.) Contract Weight Bout: Yusuke Yachi (156.2) vs. Hiroto Uesako (156.4)

*Missed weight

**All weights listed in pounds (lbs.) unless otherwise noted