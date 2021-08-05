Fedor Emelianenko gets opponent for Bellator Moscow main event

Former PRIDE heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko has an opponent for the Bellator Moscow main event scheduled for Oct. 23 for VTB Arena in Russia.

“The Last Emperor” will face no. 2 ranked heavyweight contender Tim Johnson. The news was first reported by Russian media outlet TASS and later confirmed by several news sites.

The 44-year old Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC) last fought in December 2019, defeating Quinton “Rampage” Jackson by TKO in the first round in the Bellator 237 main event. He was defeated in his previous outing by Ryan Bader in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals with the interim heavyweight belt on the line.

Johnson (15-7) fought for the Bellator interim heavyweight title in his last fight losing to Valentin Moldavsky by unanimous decision at Bellator 261 in June.

Emelianenko has two fights left on his Bellator MMA contract. The bout with Johnson will be his next-to-last unless he decides to step away in Moscow.