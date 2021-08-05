HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredFedor Emelianenko gets opponent for Bellator Moscow main event

featuredDana White on A.J. McKee: “When his contract’s up he’ll have to call”

Michael Chiesa - UFC Raleigh post-fight

featuredMichael Chiesa says Vicente Luque is most dangerous matchup of his career

Nicco Montano UFC flyweight champion

featuredUFC releases inaugural women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano

Fedor Emelianenko gets opponent for Bellator Moscow main event

August 5, 2021
NoNo Comments

Former PRIDE heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko has an opponent for the Bellator Moscow main event scheduled for Oct. 23 for VTB Arena in Russia.

“The Last Emperor” will face no. 2 ranked heavyweight contender Tim Johnson. The news was first reported by Russian media outlet TASS and later confirmed by several news sites.

Dana White on A.J. McKee: “When his contract’s up he’ll have to call”

The 44-year old Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC) last fought in December 2019, defeating Quinton “Rampage” Jackson by TKO in the first round in the Bellator 237 main event. He was defeated in his previous outing by Ryan Bader in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals with the interim heavyweight belt on the line.

Johnson (15-7) fought for the Bellator interim heavyweight title in his last fight losing to Valentin Moldavsky by unanimous decision at Bellator 261 in June.

Emelianenko has two fights left on his Bellator MMA contract. The bout with Johnson will be his next-to-last unless he decides to step away in Moscow.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA