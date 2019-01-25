Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader Make Weight; One Fighter Misses the Mark for Bellator 214

The Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader official weigh-in took place Friday morning. One fighter on the card missed weight, but, of course, there were no issues with the heavyweight main event.

Fedor Emelianenko weighed in for the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix final opposite Ryan Bader at 236.2 pounds, which is fairly normal for him. Bader, the promotion’s light heavyweight champion, stepped on the scale at 227.8 pounds, enjoying the idea that he didn’t have to cut weight for the fight.

All of the other fighters on the card made weight, as well, save for Weber Almeida, who fights on the prelims. Almeida was 0.8 pounds over the 136-pound limit for his bantamweight non-title fight with Odan Ruiz. He was fined 20-percent of his fight purse, but the bout will continue as otherwise planned.

Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader takes place on Saturday at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader Weigh-in Results

Fedor Emelianenko (236.2) vs. Ryan Bader (227.8)

Aaron Pico (145.5) vs. Henry Corrales (145.7)

Jake Hager (238) vs. J.W. Kiser (224.3)

Juan Archuleta (135.8) vs. Ricky Bandejas (135.9)

Brandon McMahan (144.7) vs. Adel Altamimi (144.9)

A.J. Agazarm (159.6) vs. Jesse Roberts (159.8)

Odan Ruiz (135) vs. Weber Almeida (136.8)*

Jay-Jay Wilson (146) vs. Tyler Beneke (144)

Sean Johnson (252) vs. Arturo Rivas (255.8)

Jorge Juarez (154.2) vs. David Pacheco (155.8)

Jesse Merritt (169.4) vs. Thor Skancke (168.4)

Osman Diaz (188.3) vs. Christopher Reyes (187.9)

James Barnes (135.7) vs. Ryan Lilley (135.8)

Ian Butler (169.3) vs. Craig Plaskett (170.9)

Desmond Torres (135.1) vs. Steve Ramirez (134.9)

* Weber Almeida missed weight by .8 pounds and has been fined 20 percent of his purse.