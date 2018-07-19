Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen Set for Two-Event Bellator Weekend

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 19, 2018
The Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix semifinal between Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen has a date and venue. “The Last Emperor” will face “The American Gangster” on Oct. 13 at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island.

MMAWeekly confirmed the report with Bellator MMA officials, following an initial report by Newsday

The event will be Bellator’s second that weekend. Bellator 207 takes place on Oct. 12 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., the night before and is headlined by the other semifinal bout between light heavyweight champ Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione.

TRENDING > Mark Hunt Confirmed for UFC Russia Headliner

Emelianenko (37-5, 1 NC) knocked out Frank Mir in the quarterfinals in 48 seconds in April. Sonnen (30-15-1) advanced in the tournament with a decision win over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in January.

The event will mark the fight promotion’s first trip to Long Island.

               

