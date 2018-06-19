Men’s Featherweight MMA Top 10 Rankings (145-pound limit)

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.

Max Holloway, the UFC’s featherweight kingpin, rules the roost over the Featherweight MMA Top 10 Rankings. Currently on a 12-fight winning streak, Holloway has defeated the best of the best at 145 pounds, including twice defeating longtime champion Jose Aldo.

Instead of facing Frankie Edgar, Holloway was sidelined due to injury. Now, he’s expected to next put his belt on the line against Brian Ortega, the undefeated contender that stepped in and upset Edgar at UFC 222 and propelled himself to No. 2 in the rankings. Holloway and Ortega are scheduled to fight in the UFC 226 co-main event in July.

Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.

Max Holloway Brian Ortega Jose Aldo Frankie Edgar Chan Sung Jung (Korean Zombie) Cub Swanson Jeremy Stephens Josh Emmett Darren Elkins (10) Mirsad Bektic (NR)

*Previous ranking in parentheses

