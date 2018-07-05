HOT OFF THE WIRE
Featherweight Champion Max Holloway Out of UFC 226

July 4, 2018
Featherweight champion Max Holloway has been ruled out of UFC 226.

Just two days before the event was set to take place, Holloway has been forced out of his co-main event fight where he was expected to face top ranked contender Brian Ortega on Saturday night.

Holloway’s manager confirmed the news on Wednesday following an initial statement issued to ESPN.

“Max’s team and UFC staff noticed Max was not normal since last week. This became obvious to many watching his interviews and public appearances the past few days. He was showing concussion like symptoms before he even started his weight cut and was rushed to the ER on Monday night where they admitted him overnight. Initial scans seemed okay and he was released Tuesday afternoon but symptoms still continued.

“Max fought with his team to continue the fight. He showed some improvement over the next day but was still showing obvious symptoms. After open workouts, he crashed and was very hard to wake up, when he did he has flashing vision and slurred speech. He is now back in the ER for further tests.”

Obviously, Holloway’s health is what’s most important, especially with him visiting the emergency room for the second time this week.

UFC officials have not made any statement regarding Holloway’s removal from the card or what exactly will happen with Ortega.

Considering the close proximity to the fight, it’s not likely that Ortega would remain on the card.

For now, Holloway will continue to receive treatment while UFC 226 will move forward with the main event in tact as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic faces Daniel Cormier on Saturday night.

               

