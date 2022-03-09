Fans think Khabib Nurmagomedov just hinted at UFC return

Many people, Dana White included, assumed the chance of Khabib Nurmagomedov returning to the UFC was over.

But now, the hope has been reignited after the former champion and undefeated lightweight posted a cryptic Instagram post.

The photo shows Nurmagomedov on the canvas with a huge UFC log behind him and the caption is simply the eyes emoji.

But the fans went absolutely bonkers in the comments.

“Comeback?” someone wrote. “Yo don’t get us excited Khabib lol,” another fan commented.

“Please return!!” a fan commented. “You coming back,” another fan asked.

“One more fight?” someone said. “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN,” another fan wrote on all caps.

“30-0 ????!!!!” another fan commented alluding to one more fight to even out his 29-0 record.

It was announced during UFC 272 that Nurmagomedov had been selected to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this year, further cementing his retirement.

Or so we thought.