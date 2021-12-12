Fans rip into Julianna Pena for mom comments after defeating Amanda Nunes

Shortly after Julianna Pena shocked the world with her submission of Amanda Nunes at UFC 269, she shocked again with her controversial comments about motherhood.

During her post-fight press conference interview, Pena was asked if there should be a baddest mom on the planet belt now that she had defeated a fellow mom. What she said next had many fans rolling their eyes.

“(They) need to create a new belt for me and it needs to be the ‘Baddest Mom on the Planet.’ Not trying to take anything away from Amanda. She’s a wonderful mother, but I gave birth to my daughter and I feel like for giving birth, I’m the first mom champ.”

Many fans took offense to Pena’s comments implying that Nunes’ motherhood wasn’t as important or real as here’s because Nunes didn’t give birth to her daughter.

Oh shit Peña goes I gave birth to my child I’m the baddest mom. — JustSomeAsshole™️ (@StillSumAsshole) December 12, 2021

me being adopted and not knowing blood fam, ya Peña's Mom comment was out there, but also feel in the moment she was legit pouring salt on the wound.



not justifying what she said, but also not in an uproar about it either. could of been worse.#UFC269 — Esha Knows 👩🏾‍💻💬 (@eshaknows) December 12, 2021

why does peña have to say she is the first mom champ? just say you’re homophobic and go #UFC269 — mmaqueer (@mmaqueer) December 12, 2021

Pena’s dumbass statement gatekeeping moms does two things a) absolutely squanders any goodwill she has B) reminds me that our trash sport is definitely not filled with the best and brightest. #UFC269 — Damian Magista (@magista) December 12, 2021

What a disgusting thought to put out into the world. My aunt is the mom of two adopted children. M. O. M.

Amanda Nunes is a mom and was champ. She was the first "mom champ" in UFC history. Julianna Pena is the second. Both moms. Period. https://t.co/WjAV3Jkh3s — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) December 12, 2021

pena claiming to be the 'first' mom champ is the problem. go ahead and argue your straight little heads off, homophobes.



men have pregnancies!



amanda is a mother, regardless of birthing.



pena should be happy being the tuf winner then a legit champion but she wants more clout. — ✊🏽 fistnationsMMA (@FistNationsMMA) December 12, 2021

I don't think you know what heinous means lol



What's wrong with Pena saying she's the first woman who carried & gave birth to a child & went on to win a world title?



A mom is a mom yes but Pena went through the physical stress/changes of pregnancy, it is undeniably different https://t.co/FoN5lsSbVH — Awakened mind (@EruditeMMA) December 12, 2021

Amanda Nunes was right about Pena being delusional. As if there is only one way to be a mom. What a terrible thing to say. https://t.co/Eqjl0POCL2 — Nic Devo (@NicoleDevo) December 12, 2021

Peña could have taken that question as an opportunity to give respect to all moms and claim her spot as the champ of them.



I thought it was a nasty little jab on a deeply personal level. — Justin (@J_Lee_2) December 12, 2021

Many fans were split on the debate with some understanding what Pena was trying to say, and agreeing that giving birth to a child is different than adopting or being a non-biological parent.

“Many male champions have fathered children with their partners, but never gave birth to one. Peña did. That distinguishes her,” a fan tweeted.

“Pena is going to stick with that her first mom champ narrative? I can’t blame her though . Science says she is right,” another fan tweeted.

A few other fans pointed out that Cris “Cyborg” Justino was the first mother champ, as she adopted her niece while a UFC champion.

“Cris Cyborg has a 15 year old daughter. She been ‘mom champ’ lmao,” someone else tweeted.