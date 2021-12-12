Fans rip into Julianna Pena for mom comments after defeating Amanda Nunes

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 12, 2021
Shortly after Julianna Pena shocked the world with her submission of Amanda Nunes at UFC 269, she shocked again with her controversial comments about motherhood.

During her post-fight press conference interview, Pena was asked if there should be a baddest mom on the planet belt now that she had defeated a fellow mom. What she said next had many fans rolling their eyes.

“(They) need to create a new belt for me and it needs to be the ‘Baddest Mom on the Planet.’ Not trying to take anything away from Amanda. She’s a wonderful mother, but I gave birth to my daughter and I feel like for giving birth, I’m the first mom champ.”

Many fans took offense to Pena’s comments implying that Nunes’ motherhood wasn’t as important or real as here’s because Nunes didn’t give birth to her daughter.

Many fans were split on the debate with some understanding what Pena was trying to say, and agreeing that giving birth to a child is different than adopting or being a non-biological parent.

“Many male champions have fathered children with their partners, but never gave birth to one. Peña did. That distinguishes her,” a fan tweeted.

“Pena is going to stick with that her first mom champ narrative? I can’t blame her though . Science says she is right,” another fan tweeted.

A few other fans pointed out that Cris “Cyborg” Justino was the first mother champ, as she adopted her niece while a UFC champion.

“Cris Cyborg has a 15 year old daughter. She been ‘mom champ’ lmao,” someone else tweeted.



