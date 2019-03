Family means different things to Michelle Waterson and Karolina Kowalkiewicz

<span style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” data-mce-type=”bookmark” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

In this excerpt of UFC Destined on ESPN+, we head to Lodz, Poland where strawweight contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz spends time with her grandmother while Michelle Waterson discusses “tough love” she received from her mom growing up.

Kowalkiewicz and Waterson meet inside the octagon on March 30 on the UFC on ESPN 2 main card.