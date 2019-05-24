Family man Roger Alves looking to add to winning streak at Unified MMA 37

Following a three-year layoff, welterweight Roger Alves returned to fighting in May of 2018 with a win over Corey Atkinson at Unified MMA 33.

While he didn’t fight as well as he believes he could have, Alves is pleased to have picked up the victory and added to a now four-fight winning streak.

“I was a little rusty,” Alves told MMAWeekly.com. “I wasn’t too happy with that performance. The training camp felt very… I didn’t get everything out of it that I wanted. It’s good that I got it out of the way.

“I’m glad I fought Corey and got some of the ring rust out. It just added to my experience that I get over time.”

Now that he’s older, Alves has learned to balance his life outside of fighting and his training to be able to be a little more active than he has been recently.

“I have a family now and I have a job, so it’s a little harder to take fights,” said Alves. “The fact that I can still get fights makes me happy, I guess, and keeps me motivated. I’ll take what I can get at this point.

“I’m a little bit smarter with how I do things and how I take care of my body. You don’t have to necessarily work as hard; you’ve just got to work smarter. I think over time I’ve learned a lot of tactics and creative ways to make myself actually last in this sport.”

On Friday in Enoch, Alberta, Canada, Alves (4-1) will look to extend his winning streak when he faces Cole Campbell (2-2) in a main card welterweight bout at Unified MMA 37.

“I feel like I just have to keep my pressure; pressure Cole with my hands and my wrestling,” Alves said. “I feel pretty comfortable everywhere. I know he’s got a little bit of wrestling. I know he’s a decent Jits guy.

“I respect all my opponents unless they give me a reason to not respect them. Cole I hear is a good guy, so I hope we both go in there have a good fight and leave healthy.”

At 34 years old, Alves might not be in the best position to make a run at the big time, but nevertheless he’s going to enjoy his time in the sport as much as he can and see where it leads him.

“I just kind of go fight by fight and see where it goes and where it takes me,” said Alves. “I’m a little older now, so it’s a little harder for me to do a UFC run.

“Usually, when I set a goal for myself, it isn’t to just get to a point. My goal is generally usually to win. I enjoy this sport. I enjoy the training. It gives me something to work towards.”