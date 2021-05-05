HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones - UFC 214

Jiri Prochazka elbows Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25

Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 19

Fabricio Werdum wants to be a champion again, as he makes his PFL debut

May 5, 2021
Fabricio Werdum has fought across the globe. He rose to prominence under the Pride FC banner in Japan. He truly left his mark on the sport by becoming only the second fighter to defeat Fedor Emelianenko before moving on to become a UFC heavyweight champion.

Having left the UFC after defeating Alexander Gustafsson in 2020, Werdum is on a mission to once again become a champion, this time under the Professional Fighters League banner. Fabricio Werdum makes his promotional debut opposite Renan Ferreira on May 6, 2021, at PFL 3 for the start of the 2021 season.

