Fabricio Werdum granted reduced sanction under UFC Anti-Doping Policy

Colorado Springs, Colo. (January 16, 2020) – USADA announced on Thursday that former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, of Redondo Beach, Calif., was granted a 10-month reduction in his original two-year suspension.

Werdum’s period of ineligibility began on May 22, 2018 but was tolled for a period of time while he was not available for testing and retired. After being reinstated, and with his reduction, his new period of ineligibility is set to expire on April 1, 2020.

Werdum, 42, received a reduction from the otherwise applicable period of ineligibility due to substantial assistance.

Under the applicable rules, an athlete facing a period of ineligibility who provides information that leads to the discovery of another violation or which results in a criminal or disciplinary body discovering an offense, is eligible for a sanction reduction.

On April 25, 2018, he tested positive for trenbolone and its metabolite epitrenbolone following an out-of-competition urine test. Trenbolone is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and the UFC Prohibited List. Werdum’s two-year period of ineligibility began on May 22, 2018, the date his provisional suspension was imposed.

Though Werdum has two bouts left on his UFC contract, MMAFighting reported earlier this month that he has requested his release from the UFC.