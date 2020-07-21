Fabricio Werdum disputes Gustafsson’s broken nose claim; states he was set up | UFC on ESPN 14

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum returns to the Octagon for the final fight of his current contract at UFC on ESPN 14 on Saturday on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Werdum will welcome former sparring partner Alexander Gustafsson back from retirement and into the heavyweight division. There is a little heat between them, however, as Gustafsson has claimed to have broken Werdum’s nose and dominated him during their training together.

Hear everything Fabricio Werdum had to say at his UFC on ESPN 14 pre-fight Media Day scrum.

