Fabricio Andrade stops Kwon Won Il, calls out John Lineker

(James Goyder is the owner/editor of AsianMMA.com)

Two of ONE Championship’s top bantamweights collided at the Singapore Indoor Stadium tonight and a clear candidate for the next title shot emerged. Fabricio Andrade needed just over a minute to finish Kwon Won Il with a left kick to the liver doing the damage.

From the start Andrade looked the sharper and the Brazilian southpaw found a home for the left body kick right from the opening bell. He also fired straight left hands down the pipe as blood appeared around the nose area of the Korean.

It gave Andrade an obvious target but he just kept aiming for the midsection with left kicks instead and it proved a very successful strategy. The Brazilian’s left foot dug into Kwon’s liver again and a split second later the fight was over.

Kwon was unable to continue with the finish coming at the 1:02 mark. Andrade has clearly established himself at the number one contender in the division and speaking afterwards he said,

“I have been working a lot on my kicks and I knew he had some openings and I knew when I touched him I have different power, different speed. I knew I was going to finish I’m and I know

I am going to finish John Lineker. I am coming for you John ‘chicken’ Lineker. Don’t hide. You are next.”

With the win Andrade improves to 8-1 and a shot at Lineker appears to be next. Kwon drops to 11-4 and sees his four fight ONE Championship winning streak snapped.

ONE 158 Results, Singapore, June 3rd