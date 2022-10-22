Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker fight to a no contest at ONE on Prime Video 3

(James Goyder is the owner/editor of AsianMMA.com)

John Lineker took one of the worst beatings of his entire career at the hands of Fabricio Andrade. But the challenger has nothing to show for it after stupidly landing a low blow when he was seconds away from finishing the fight.

Midway through the third round Andrade landed a knee to Lineker’s midsection and the former champion, who lost his title on the scales, was clearly done. The younger man rushed in to finish the fight but landed a follow up knee to the groin.

It emerged that the knee was so hard it broke Lineker’s cup. The UFC veteran couldn’t have continued fighting even if he had wanted to, and there was no sign that he did with the pain etched across his features.

In some ways it was a lucky escape for Lineker, although he probably didn’t feel lucky when he was doubled up in pain and vomiting on the canvass. Andrade was winning the fight and had busted his face up so badly that the doctor was paying close attention.

Andrade’s jabs and straight punches had created a swelling so large that it virtually engulfed Lineker’s right eye. The man known as ‘Hands of Stone’ had to resort to shooting for takedowns in order to try and slow the onslaught.

Lineker did land some hard shots in the second round but the momentum was with Andrade with the 32 year old in no condition to continue fighting for another ten minutes. The belt was in his grasp but the challenger let it slip away with that ill judged low blow.

The finish came at the 2:44 mark and neither man will be happy. Andrade missed out on winning the title while Lineker let the belt slip from his grasp by coming in 0.25 pounds overweight, something which was a feature of his UFC career.

Danial Williams and Jeremy Miado went to war but it was the superior accuracy of the Filipino which ultimately won the day. He picked his opponent apart with straight punches and hooks before finiding the finish early in the third round.

Williams was ranked #5 heading into this contest but it is Miado who will be looking at facing a ranked opponent next. He did absorb some low kicks in the second round but never looked like losing and improves to 12-4 while his opponent drops to 6-2.

It was a ONE Championship debut to remember for Shamil Gasanov (13-0). He needed just over two minutes to submit Jae Woong Kim (12-6) with a rear naked choke.

ONE on Prime Video 3 Results, Kuala Lumpur, October 22nd