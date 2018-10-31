Fabio Cherant Would Like to Be Two-Division CES Champion

In his first year as a pro, light-heavyweight newcomer Fabio Cherant has had the kind of start that he wanted to have after a successful two year run in the amateur ranks.

In three fights in 2018, Cherant has picked up three wins, and more importantly he’s been able to pick up first round finishes in all three bouts.

“I’ve accomplished what I wanted to,” Cherant told MMAWeekly.com. “At the moment I’ve got a couple more fights lined up. I’ll just keep plugging away and doing what I’m doing.

“I’m getting the wins but there’s some stuff that I’d like to fix, so I can’t say performance-wise I’m doing ‘great’, because there’s some stuff I want to fix and prevent from happening.”

With his impressive start, Cherant is starting to gain a bit of hype around him. Rather than embrace it, Cherant looks to downplay his prospect status.

“I feel like people are trying to create a hype train around me that I don’t like and I don’t think I’m ready for,” said Cherant. “They put up things like if I’m the next big thing or a top prospect or all of that, and I think that’s stuff is too much.

“I’ve only had three fights. Yeah, I’m undefeated, but I don’t feel I deserve to be called a top prospect or the next big things. Maybe in two or three more fights and I’m still undefeated and am winning in the first round in exciting ways, but for now I don’t think I deserve to be called that.”

On Friday in Lincoln, Rhode Island, Cherant (3-0) will look to remain undefeated when he takes on debuting Ron Marshall (0-0) in a main card 205-pound bout at CES 53.

“To be honest I feel I can’t get cocky and can’t get stupid,” Cherant said. “I’ve got to go up and be ready. It’s my fight to win. All I have to do is maintain my composure, and keep cool and calm, do what I usually do, and not do something stupid.”

While Cherant does have an overall goal for the coming year, there is something he would like to accomplish in the more immediate future if he has the opportunity.

“My goal is the UFC, but I would like to see myself being the first double champ in CES,” said Cherant. “I don’t know if it’s happened before, but I’d like to be the champ at light-heavyweight and middleweight.”