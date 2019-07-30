Fabio Cherant won’t let Dana White’s expectations color his Contender Series performance

When it comes to his first two years as a pro, light-heavyweight Fabio Cherant has had two completely contrasting experiences.

In his first year as a pro, Cherant was extremely active with four fights in a nine-month span; but when it comes to his second year, Cherant has yet to step foot into the cage.

“Last year I came off one of the busiest years of my life,” Cherant told MMAWeekly.com. “After my last fight in November, I was like I need a little bit of a break and then come back in the springtime. I tried to have a fight lined up, but my opponent couldn’t make it to the fight, which led me to having a layoff for some time.

“Since then I’ve just been training and living life and learning as time goes on. I take it each day at a time. It’s been a real journey this past year, and I’m excited to get going (in 2019).”

For Cherant, staying active in the gym has him feeling like he’ll be able to pick right up where he left off eight months ago.

“I don’t know about ring rust, but I’ve been training, so I haven’t really thought about it too much,” said Cherant. “With an opportunity like (Aleksa Camur), I’m glad I had the time to get ready and take my time to learn more. You only get this opportunity so many times, so you’ve got to get prepared.”

On Tuesday in Las Vegas, Cherant (4-0) will look to take the biggest step of his young career when he faces Camur (4-0) in a main card 205-pound bout at Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 7.

“What I’ve got to do to win the fight is be me,” Cherant said. “I can’t fall under pressure and let what Dana (White) and everybody is talking about let (the build-up and hype) bother me.

“If I do I start thinking too much, and if I’m thinking too much then I start messing up, and I can’t do that. I can’t risk that. I just have to be me and see what happens.”

Though Cherant isn’t trying to let the pressure of expectations get the best of him on July 30, he does admit he thinks about what could happen after the fight and what it could mean to his game and career going forward.

“I think about it all the time,” said Cherant. “If I get an opportunity like this all I think about is the fight and what happens after.

“For me it always seems that I learn after the fight; everything downloads after the fight. I’ve had so long to prepare for this that everything has been clicking, but after (the fight) is when everything is downloaded and everybody syncs up.”