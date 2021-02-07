Fabio Cherant looking to show he’s next level in LFA 99 title bout

While the first half of 2020 was a wash for light-heavyweight Fabio Cherant, he was able to rebound and have a productive second half of the year, picking up back-to-back wins.

For Cherant, who was coming off a loss in only bout of 2019, to salvage 2020 with two straight wins made the struggles he faced worthwhile.

“It was a stressful year, but a good year at the same time,” Cherant told MMAWeekly.com. “A lot of good things came with the fights.

“I think performance-wise there are still some things I need to work on. It’s learning process. I’m on year five of doing MMA, going on my third year as a pro, so I still have a lot to learn. I’m just enjoying the ride as I go.”

Though he’s still young in his career, Cherant realizes he’s not going to make huge jumps in his game on an everyday basis, but as long as he’s making the incremental steps to get better he’s pleased.

“I’d be lying if I said (I’ve grown) leaps and bounds, but obviously I’ve grown mentally since the last two fights,” said Cherant. “Physically I’m getting better every day.”

On Friday, Feb. 12, in Park City, Kansas, Cherant (6-1) will look to add a title to his resume when he faces Myron Dennis (18-7) in the 205-pound championship main event of LFA 99.

“It’s a great test against a Glory veteran, an Ultimate Fighter veteran, and a guy who has a big record,” Cherant said of Dennis. “It’s an awesome opportunity to showcase that I’m ready to be at the next level.

“In watching and studying the film the more I realize it’s going to be a fun match-up. We have a great game plan and the only thing now is to capitalize (on it).”

For Cherant, continuing to build off the momentum he had created for himself in the second half of last year with an impressive performance against Dennis is a goal he’s had in mind for some time.

“I’ve been saying since December that I wanted to start this year off with a bang,” said Cherant. “This is going to be a big statement year for me. I want to make big statements and start this year off right.”