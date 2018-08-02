Fabio Cherant Hoping to Show Off Some Striking at CES 51

After two solid years in the amateur ranks, light-heavyweight prospect Fabio Cherant turned pro in 2018 and has so far done as well as could be expected.

In two bouts this year, Cherant has finished both opponents and has spent less than one total round in the cage in his two victories. Not bad for someone who hadn’t intended to join the pro ranks when he did.

“It wasn’t the plan (to turn pro in 2018),” Cherant told MMAWeekly.com. “Certain things happen. I was having a hard time finding opponents. Me and my coaches sat down and decided it was possibly time.

“I had a Muay Thai fight (last) October, and then we were trying to find a last amateur fight before the end of the year, but it fell through. The opportunity came to make my pro debut, so we did it.”

For Cherant, having two years of amateur experience has been a help considering he just got into the sport a few months prior to his first fight.

“I’ve only been doing this for two and half years, so I don’t have much experience in this game,” said Cherant.

“I lost my first (amateur) fight and I realized you can’t have too big of an ego going into this sport, because there’s always another guy around the corner who can take you out. It helped me train harder for my other fights. It really helped me grow a passion for learning this sport.”

Cherant (2-0) will look to pick up his third win to start off his career in a preliminary 205-pound bout against Buck Pineau (1-5) at CES 51 on Friday in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

“I love this match-up because it’s going to show people that I can stand-up, I can take somebody down, and I can take somebody down and submit them,” Cherant said. “The stand-up is more important to me because (Pineau) is predominantly a striker. This is going to give me an opportunity to show off some striking and some defense.

“I’ve just got to play my own game and not let him fall into his rhythm. I just need to do what me and my coaches have worked on and stick to the game plan.”

Having previously competed at middleweight in addition to light-heavyweight as an amateur, Cherant would like to try out both divisions as a pro and make a mark as a two-division fighter if he can.

“I’m open to both,” said Cherant. “At the moment I’m fighting at light-heavyweight, but I plan on either by the end of the year or next year going down to middleweight and make my name there.”