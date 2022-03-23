Eyewitness account of Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal altercation: ‘Masvidal clocked him three or four times’ | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 23, 2022
On Monday night, UFC welterweights and bitter rivals Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington were involved in a physical altercation at a Miami steakhouse. Police were called to the scene and a report of the incident was filed.

The report alleges that Masvidal assaulted Covington leaving Covington with a broken tooth. On Tuesday, the first eyewitness came forward with what he saw occur at Papi Steak in Miami Beach on Monday evening.

“One guy (Masvidal) clocked him (Covington) about three or four times in the face,” Adam Weiss, who witnessed the incident, told WPLG Local 10 News. “What stood out right away was how he didn’t even go down.”

Check out the local news coverage of the incident, including a graining video of the alleged assault.

The incident is under ‘criminal investigation’ by the Miami Beach Police, and Masvidal could face felony assault charges. Police are actively investigating the case and reviewing surveillance footage of the incident.

“What will be very important now is Colby Covington. What will he do next? A lot will depend on if there will be prosecution in this case if Colby wants to press charges,” Rosh Lowe of WPLG Local 10 News said in his reporting.

Masvidal and Covington used to be teammates, training partners and best friends, but those days are long gone. The two fought in the UFC 272 main event on March 5. Covington defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision, but obviously that didn’t settle the beef between the two.

