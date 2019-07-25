Expect to see a more aggressive Chris Wade in PFL 5 main event

While he was able to kick off his 2019 PFL season with a win this past March, lightweight Chris Wade feels that he could have done better.

Though he was able to defeat Nate Andrews, the fact that Wade had to go to a decision to do it does not sit well with him.

“I have mixed feelings about that fight,” Wade told MMAWeekly.com. “I’m happy that I got the win and got the points, but I was just hoping to dominate that fight a little bit more. That’s where the competitor and perfectionist in me comes out. It keeps me driven and keeps me wanting to do better and do more.

“Last year after my first fight I was sitting with zero points going into the second bout, so I’m definitely thankful for the three points, but I think I should have had bonus (finishing) points in that bout.”

Even with his first bout of 2019 in the books, Wade feels that this year’s version of himself has yet to fully show itself.

“I think that it remains to be seen for the most part,” said Wade. “That first fight I feel was a workman-like fight. I feel like I got the job done, but I don’t feel like I did the sort of things that I really wanted to. The first couple minutes of the fight I was dominant, but then I let (Andrews) settle in a little bit.”

For his second fight of the season, Wade (15-5) will face Akhmet Aliev (18-4) in the 155-pound main event of PFL 5 on Thursday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg detained at airport while entering Canada for UFC 240 (video)

“For this upcoming bout you’re going to see a more aggressive fighter,” Wade said. “Because of the way Aliev fights I think he’s going to bring that out in me.

“I tend to improve as the season goes a long. When I get a little bit of my rhythm and I get in my camps and I get some fights under my belt I start to see a better version of myself. I think coming into this fight you’re going to see a better fighter than you did in the last.”

Now that he’s in the full swing of the PFL season, Wade is confident he’ll be able to ride his momentum all the way to the finals and take the 2019 lightweight championship.

“I’m one of those guys who likes consistency in my bouts,” said Wade. “I like being able to get into a little bit of a rhythm and use the last camp as a springboard to get better for the next one.

“That May fight was kind of a kickoff to get things going. I think this (Thursday’s) fight you’re going to see an improvement. You’re going to see me build and build and build, and peak at the perfect time, and hopefully that time is around New Year’s (Eve) in New York.”