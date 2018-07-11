Expect a Much Sharper Rick Glenn at UFC Fight Night Boise

While featherweight Rick Glenn’s year ended in a disappointing unanimous decision loss to Myles Jury at UFC 219 in December, two wins he had picked up prior and a move to a new team made for 2017 being more positive than not.

As Glenn states, the move from the Midwest to the West Coast had been something he had in mind for some time, and it has definitely paid off during the first half of 2018.

“I moved from Milwaukee out to California to train with Team Alpha Male,” Glenn told MMAWeekly.com. “The training out here has been awesome.

“We’re really enjoying life out here. I couldn’t be happier with the training partners and the people we surround ourselves without here. I’m looking forward to this long layoff to be over.”

Having had nearly seven months off since his last fight, Glenn has been able to use the time to gel with his new team and find his groove in his new surroundings.

“It takes a while to find your flow and get linked up with training partners you match up well with,” said Glenn. “Everyone has certain coaches they get time with. I feel like I’m acclimated and am part of the team. It’s a super awesome group of people.

“We’re all helping each other out in one way or another. It’s been fun. It’s been good preparing together.”

TRENDING > Brock Lesnar Back in USADA Program, Eligible to Return in January 2019

For his first bout of 2018, Glenn (20-5-1) takes on fellow veteran Dennis Bermudez (16-8) in a preliminary 145-pound at UFC Fight Night 133 on Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

“He’s coming to bring it,” Glenn said of Bermudez. “He’s not going to run. I wanted anyone to get on this this card. I’m excited to get back in there against a top veteran. He’s been around for a while, so I’m excited to fight someone like him.

“I’ve gotten to work on a lot of my weaknesses in my time off. I feel I’ve developed better as a fighter. I should be much sharper on July 14.”

Not one to look to far ahead, Glenn is focused on his bout with Bermudez, and whatever comes after that he’ll deal with when it arrives.

“We’ll just take it fight by fight and re-asses things and go from there,” said Glenn.