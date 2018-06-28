Expect A More Seasoned Keoni Diggs Against Andy Valera at LFA 44

In his most recent fight in October of last year, lightweight up and comer Keoni Diggs was able to pick up his fourth win in four pro fights, but the match didn’t go how he would have liked.

Against stand-up veteran Nick Chasteen, Diggs found himself in trouble on the ground of all places; and it took some luck and perseverance to turn the fight in his favor.

“From a fan viewpoint it was pretty cool, because there was some drama with me getting out of the triangle and the armlock,” Diggs told MMAWeekly.com. “It’s not really the way I envisioned getting a submission – almost getting my arm broken – but from a fan standpoint everybody really liked it.

“I’m probably my biggest critic. I put myself in a lot of bad situations that they kind of teach you on the first day of Jiu-Jitsu. I just wasn’t really thinking too much – which almost cost me the fight – but it didn’t. The kneebar (I won the fight with) was good, but I shouldn’t have been in his triangle or armbar (in the first place).”

After his win over Chasteen, Diggs was looking to keep his momentum going, but a missed opportunity with The Ultimate Fighter has seen him stay on the sidelines for eight months.

“We tried out for TUF on the second week of December, and I was kind of sold that I had made it on the show, which didn’t happen,” said Diggs. “We were waiting for that around January 19, which was the same day the LFA was here in Phoenix, so it was too late to get on that card.

“I just kept getting back on the horse and grinding. I was practicing my craft to get better. I’ve just been training hard, getting ready for my shot, and have a great performance. It was a little bit of a longer layoff since I wanted or hoped for, but that’s all water under the bridge, because I’m ready to get after it.”

This Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, Diggs (4-0) will look to pick up his first win of 2018 when he faces off against Andy Valera (3-1) in a main card 155-pound bout at LFA 44.

“You’re definitely going to see some new things,” Diggs said. “You’re definitely going to see some more composure. You’re going to see a lot more seasoned fighter.

“I honestly kind of feel I’m better in a lot of areas; just full-on better in MMA than (Valera). I’m comfortable wherever the fight goes. I feel as long as I stay mentally on task, that’s all I need to do to win this fight.”

After missing out on TUF earlier this year, Diggs hopes to work his way towards another opportunity to get into the UFC. For now, however, he’s going to take it one fight at a time and try not to look too far ahead.

“I would like to string together a couple more wins and maybe get on a short-notice fight (in the UFC), but my main focus is Friday night, and then after that I’ll have a better handle on what things are going to look like this year,” said Diggs.