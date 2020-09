EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Waterson trained as if she’s the champ ahead of UFC Vegas 10

Michelle Waterson spoke exclusively with MMAWeekly.com content partner Jim Grieshaber of Cage Side Seat about her upcoming UFC Vegas 10 last-minute main event bout with Angela Hill.