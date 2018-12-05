HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joanna Jedrzejczyk - TUF 23 Finale

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk All About ‘Making History’ Not Seeking Vengeance Against Valentina Shevchenko

Kamaru Usman UFC 228 post-fight interview

featuredKamaru Usman, Joseph Benavidez Lead Salaries for TUF 28 Finale

featuredJunior dos Santos Earns Hard Fought TKO Against Tai Tuivasa, Calls for Alistair Overeem Rematch

UFC dos Santos vs Tuivasa Adelaide Live Results

featuredUFC Adelaide Results: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Ex-NFL Player Greg Hardy Expected to Make UFC Debut on ESPN in January

December 5, 2018
NoNo Comments

Ex-NFL player Greg Hardy is expected to make his move to the UFC on Jan. 19 with a fight planned for the first ever card on ESPN and ESPN+.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN on Tuesday that a deal has nearly been finalized to have the former NFL player face Allen Crowder on the card taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

While bout agreements aren’t signed for the fight, White expects the bout to be finalized any day now.

Hardy joins the UFC after going 3-0 as a professional fighter with another 3-0 record as an amateur with all of his fights ending by way of first round knockout.

The UFC first took interest in Hardy this past summer when he was brought onto Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series where he fought two times and was signed to a developmental deal with the promotion.

Hardy only ended up competing one more time before being brought into the UFC.

Hardy’s signing came with plenty of backlash after he was found guilty of a domestic violence assault back in 2014. The conviction was later overturned and expunged from his record when Hardy requested a jury trial and the victim failed to appear in court to testify against him.

Hardy was also arrested in 2016 on charges of cocaine possession.

Now he’s expected to make his UFC debut after first turning to mixed martial arts in 2017 where he began training at American Top Team in Florida.

As for Crowder, he’s currently 0-1 in the UFC with a loss to Justin Willis in 2017 following a knockout victory to earn his contract with the promotion after also appearing on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA