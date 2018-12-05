Ex-NFL Player Greg Hardy Expected to Make UFC Debut on ESPN in January

Ex-NFL player Greg Hardy is expected to make his move to the UFC on Jan. 19 with a fight planned for the first ever card on ESPN and ESPN+.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN on Tuesday that a deal has nearly been finalized to have the former NFL player face Allen Crowder on the card taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

While bout agreements aren’t signed for the fight, White expects the bout to be finalized any day now.

Hardy joins the UFC after going 3-0 as a professional fighter with another 3-0 record as an amateur with all of his fights ending by way of first round knockout.

The UFC first took interest in Hardy this past summer when he was brought onto Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series where he fought two times and was signed to a developmental deal with the promotion.

Hardy only ended up competing one more time before being brought into the UFC.

Hardy’s signing came with plenty of backlash after he was found guilty of a domestic violence assault back in 2014. The conviction was later overturned and expunged from his record when Hardy requested a jury trial and the victim failed to appear in court to testify against him.

Hardy was also arrested in 2016 on charges of cocaine possession.

Now he’s expected to make his UFC debut after first turning to mixed martial arts in 2017 where he began training at American Top Team in Florida.

As for Crowder, he’s currently 0-1 in the UFC with a loss to Justin Willis in 2017 following a knockout victory to earn his contract with the promotion after also appearing on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.