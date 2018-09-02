Evolve MMA in Singapore is Offering Fighters a Salary

Evolve MMA has an offer which might be unique in the world of combat sport. The Singapore based camp is conducting trials for the fight team, and successful candidates will be paid a salary just to train and compete.

This money will be in addition to any purses the fighters earn in their competitive careers.

“Fighters who are selected to join the Evolve Fight Team will receive a 3-year contract with an annual salary of US$48,000, world-class training under the largest collection of World Champions on the planet, complimentary corporate housing, career management, and marketing support,” according to an Evolve press release.

Multiple fighters have complained about the financial hardships that come with a career where they need to compete to get paid. The issue is currently being litigated in a high-profile lawsuit brought against the UFC.

Fighters who reach the pinnacle of the sport, like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, can retire comfortably by the time they are 30. But many athletes are forced to continue competing until well past their prime because they are dependent on the purses to pay bills.

The Evolve MMA tryouts are being held Nov. 9-15 in Singapore and up to 20 mixed martial artists could be offered contracts.

For more information visit: https://evolve-mma.com/blog/heres-why-the-evolve-fight-team-global-tryouts-is-the-greatest-opportunity-in-mma/

The Evolve MMA Fight Team includes the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Shinya Aoki, Roger Gracie, Angela Lee, Ben Askren, and numerous other current or former world champions.