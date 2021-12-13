Everything you need to know about Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

It is fight week for the rematch between YouTuber turned undefeated boxer, Jake Paul and former UFC champion, Tyron Woodley. The fight wasn’t actually meant to happen this soon (or at all) as Paul was previously scheduled to face Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy. His opponent was forced to pull out and Woodley was booked in his place.
The pair first fought on Aug. 29, 2021, when Woodley lost via a close split decision. The rematch was discussed almost immediately but Paul refused to agree to it unless Woodley held up their pre-fight bet of getting a “I love Jake Paul” tattoo. After some hesitation, Woodley finally got the tattoo … but didn’t get the immediate rematch.
Now that it’s booked and fight week is upon us, we’re giving you all the info you need to know about fight week, fight night, and beyond.
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 fight card
Here’s what four fights you’ll get if you purchase the PPV portion of the card.
- Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley
- Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez
- Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore
- Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 viewing information
The Paul vs. Woodley fight will air on Showtime Pay-Per-View on Saturday. The purchase price point is $59.99. There are, of course, less legal options but we can’t help you with that one.
When is the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 fight?
- Date: Dec. 18, 2021
- PPV start time: 9 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT
- Paul-Woodley main event: Midnight ET | 9 p.m. PT (approx.)
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 odds
At press time, the odds were showing Paul as the favorite, but not by much. Odds via DraftKings and they may change as the fight draws closer.
- Jake Paul: -260
- Tyron Woodley: +210
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 fight week schedule
Wednesday, Dec. 15 – Open workouts
Thursday, Dec. 16 – Pre-fight press conference
Friday, Dec. 17 – Weigh-ins
Saturday, Dec. 18 – Fight night
Follow along with MMA Weekly throughout fight week for all the news and important information you’ll need heading into Paul vs. Woodley 2.