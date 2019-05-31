Ever evolving Nate Jennerman not fazed by late replacement for LFA 68 main event

Coming off a loss to close out his 2018, featherweight Nate Jennerman was looking to rebound when he faced Ken Beverly at LFA 61 this past February.

After having difficulties deal with an illegal strike, Jennerman was able to pick up a majority decision, and avoid losing back-to-back fights for the first time in his pro career.

“I’m happy to have come out with the W,” Jennerman told MMAWeekly.com. “I felt like I did really well in the first round, but after that elbow to the back of the head I wasn’t myself anymore. I kept continuing, but I probably shouldn’t have, and I kept going.”

The win over Beverly was Jennerman’s seventh in his last eight fights. He attributes his latest round of success to the fact that he’s once again putting an emphasis on his own game rather than reacting to what his opponents’ games.

“I always try to take stuff away from the fight; stuff I can work on and get better at,” said Jennerman. “I’m evolving every single fight. I feel like I get better every single one. That’s what makes me a dangerous fighter: the fighter I was in the last fight isn’t the same fighter I am in the next fight.

“I’m back to doing me. Every loss that I’ve had was me going in there and thinking way too much about what the other guy can do and not being me. The focus has been just to be me and fight the way I want to fight.”

This Friday at LFA 68 in Lake Prior, Minn., Jennerman (13-4) faces late replacement Rafael Barbosa (11-1) in the 145-pound main event.

“Rafael is a very good fighter,” Jennerman said. “He’s 11-1, on a six-fight winning streak, and is undefeated in LFA. When the Luis Saldana fight fell out, I couldn’t have asked for a better fight. Everything here spells out big fight.

“He’s very good. He’s athletic. He’s in and out. He’s quick. He’s a very good fighter. What I need to do is stay forward, get right in his face and be all me.”

With half of 2019 still remaining, Jennerman could find himself finally at the next level of his career before the year is out, but until the move actually happens, he’s got his mind set to what is directly in front of him and nothing else.

“Do I want it to happen right away, of course, we all want to get to the next level now,” said Jennerman. “I’m ready to go whenever, but I’m not focusing on that. I’m focused on what’s next. I’m focused on Rafael. After that I can focus on what’s next, but right now I’m focused on Rafael Friday night.”