Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort Press Conference Video

Triller Fight Club head the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort pre-fight press conference on Thursday at Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa in Florida.

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield stepped in on short notice to face the former UFC light heavyweight champion after Oscar De La Hoya was forced out of the event due to COVID-19. Also on Saturday’s fight card, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva takes on former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Tito Ortiz in an eight-round boxing match. Check out the full press conference below.

(Courtesy of Triller)