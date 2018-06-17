HOT OFF THE WIRE
Evan Tanner vs. Matt Lindland in the Sparring Room: Chael Sonnen Breaks it Down

June 16, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Chael Sonnen)

This video features former UFC middleweight Champion Even Tanner and the former No. 1 ranked middleweight Matt Lindland. Chael Sonnen gives his insight from being in the practice room with both during the early years of Team Quest.

Team Quest has long been one of the top fight teams in the world. But believe it or not, this team was once comprised a who’s who of the MMA world, which included a roster that included the likes of Randy Couture, Matt Lindland, Evan Tanner, Dan Henderson, and many other top tier fighters. 

In this retro video, Sonnen breaks down a sparring session between then UFC middleweight champion Evan Tanner and the No. 1 contender to his title, but also his teammate, Matt Lindland.

               

