Evan Dunham Plans to Retire Following His Next UFC Fight in September

Following more than 20 professional fights with most of those happening in the UFC, Evan Dunham has decided to call it a career following his next bout in September.

Dunham made the announcement via Instagram.

“September 22 will be my last fight,” Dunham wrote. “I can retire from the sport that I love with my head held high. I know that I never held anything back while in the cage and September 22 will be no different.

“My goals and priorities have shifted throughout the years and I am ready to concentrate on building my gym, as well as any new opportunities that come my way.”

Dunham has been a stalwart of the UFC’s lightweight division since he first arrived in the promotion back in 2009.

Throughout his UFC career, Dunham has faced a murderer’s row of fighters at 155 pounds while racking up 11 career wins and taking home five post fight bonuses including four ‘Fight of the Night’ awards.

Dunham was almost always ranked in the top 15 at lightweight throughout his career and came closest to title contention back in 2010 after starting his UFC career with four straight wins before losing a very close and somewhat controversial decision to former champion Sean Sherk.

Dunham consistently put on great performances and just recently went undefeated for five fights in a row before suffering a TKO in his last outing.

Dunham will face fellow UFC veteran Francisco Trinaldo at UFC Fight Night from Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 22 in what will be the last fight of his career.