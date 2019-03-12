HOT OFF THE WIRE
ESPN’s Steven A. Smith: ‘Conor McGregor is really getting on my damn nerves!’

March 12, 2019
(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

As soon as Conor McGregor steered cleared of his probation in New York for having attacked a bus full of fighters following the UFC 223 Media Day in Brooklyn last April, he landed back in a boiling pot of hot water. 

Though that’s frequently par for the course in the world of super stardom, ESPN’s Steven A. Smith is getting sick and tired of seeing McGregor in the news for something other than winning a fight in the Octagon.

“Conor McGregor is getting on my damn nerves,” Smith proclaimed during a discussion of McGregor’s recent felony arrest in Miami on Tuesday’s “First Take.”

TRENDING > Conor McGregor releases first statement following arrest in Miami

How much difference does Smith’s opinion mean in the overall scope of McGregor’s latest faux pas? Probably not much, but being on the UFC’s new media home didn’t stop Smith from going off of the former two-division champion.

