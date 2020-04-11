HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White over UFC 249 poster

featuredDana White postpones UFC 249, will no longer happen on April 18

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 Gym Day - Serious

featuredRose Namajunas withdrew from UFC 249 because of coronavirus related deaths in her family

Dana White over Khabib Nurmagomedov with UFC belt

featuredDana White absolves Nurmagomedov: ‘Khabib didn’t fly back to Russia; he got flown back to Russia’

Dana White UFC 214 Post-Press

featuredDana White securing private island for UFC fights: ‘As of April 18, the UFC is back up and running’

ESPN2 airing six hours of UFC on Saturday, highlighting Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje

April 11, 2020
NoNo Comments

On Saturday, April 11, ESPN2 will feature six hours of UFC matchups. The seven-hour UFC encore presentations will feature some of the most recent fights from Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, including three UFC Unleashed episodes, an encore of UFC 238 and a UFC Main Event.

The UFC takeover begins Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The full schedule is below:

Time (ET) Telecast
7 p.m. UFC Unleashed: M. Johnson vs. Gaethje
8 p.m. UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls
9 p.m. UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes
12 a.m. UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje

TRENDING > Watch Don Frye stop Yoshihiro Takayama in the 2002 Fight of the Year

 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA