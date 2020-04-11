ESPN2 airing six hours of UFC on Saturday, highlighting Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje

On Saturday, April 11, ESPN2 will feature six hours of UFC matchups. The seven-hour UFC encore presentations will feature some of the most recent fights from Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, including three UFC Unleashed episodes, an encore of UFC 238 and a UFC Main Event.

The UFC takeover begins Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The full schedule is below:

Time (ET) Telecast 7 p.m. UFC Unleashed: M. Johnson vs. Gaethje 8 p.m. UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls 9 p.m. UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes 12 a.m. UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje

