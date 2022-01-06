ESPN raises UFC Pay-Per-View prices … again

For the third time since ESPN became the official broadcaster partner of the UFC … they have raised the Pay-Per-View price.

Now, according to Newsday, the price of a UFC PPV event will be a whopping $74.99, up from $69.99 in 2021. The price will start for UFC 270, which takes place on January 22, 2022, in Anaheim, CA.

PPV prices for UFC events on ESPN+ will be $74.99 this year. — Mark La Monica (@LaMonicaMark) January 6, 2022

ESPN has been the home for the UFC since April 2018, when a PPV cost $59.99. It was increased to $69.99 at the beginning of 2020 and fans were not happy then … and they are not happy now.

I think less of you as a person if you ever bought a ufc ppv not even joking https://t.co/GLZsoi5PzX — سقمه (@fugmabaIls) January 6, 2022

The good news is Streaming costs for uFc pPv's remain unchanged. — superCalo (@superCalo) January 6, 2022

MMA fans in 2007: You are not a true UFC fan unless you buy all their PPV cards.

MMA fans in 2022: Anyone got a link to the UFC PPV card? Can't afford to pay for both my medications and UFC habits. https://t.co/ueb202ff0I — Ramon (@GamblorNeonClaw) January 6, 2022

This comes at a time when illegal streaming is at an all-time high, and UFC president Dana White has stepped up his monitoring of the illegal streams.

At UFC 270, the first PPV set at the new price, fans will be paying to see two title fights.

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim champ Ciryl Gane meet to unify the heavyweight title after a long wait. And reigning flyweight champ Brandon Moreno faces the former champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, in their third (and hopefully final) match-up.

Additionally, on the undercard, we see stars like Georgia’s Ilia Topuria, former NFL player and controversial figure, Greg Hardy, fan-favorite Kay Hansen, and many more.