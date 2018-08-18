HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Shoots Down Georges St-Pierre Fighting Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Winner

Valentina Shevchenko ahead of UFC 228

featuredValentina Shevchenko Still Doesn’t Believe Nicco Montano Will Show Up for UFC 228

featuredJames Vick Wasn’t Talking Trash on Justin Gaethje, He Was Just Giving Him the Facts

featuredMMA Top 10 Rankings Update, August 16: Daniel Cormier Sits Atop 3 Rankings

Eryk Anders Planning ‘Highlight Reel Finish’ at UFC Lincoln

August 18, 2018
NoNo Comments

After winning the first 10 bouts of his pro career, middleweight Eryk Anders suffered his first defeat at UFC Fight Night 125 in February to former light-heavyweight title holder Lyoto Machida via split-decision.

For Anders, it’s not so much the damage Machida had done to win the fight, but the amount of activity the judges saw him have that put the fight in his favor.

“I didn’t get the results I was looking for,” Anders told MMAWeekly.com. “I think the key takeaway from the fight was seeing how judges score fights.

“During the fight I thought he was just basically putting his foot up there and touching me on the leg. In my head during the fight I wasn’t considering those significant strikes. He wasn’t doing any damage. There was a strike differential, but they were all leg kicks, and that’s how the judges looked at the fight.”

Since his loss was not a devastating one that exposed a potentially large hole in his game, Anders did not feel the need to overhaul his training, but more focus on upping his activity level for future bouts.

“I’m always consistently evolving my game in every facet of the game: whether it be on the ground, on the feet, or against the cage, wherever the fight takes place,” said Anders. “I would say more output. Throw more strikes. Go out and assert my dominance.

“I’m just moving forward. It was cool being undefeated. It gave the talking heads something to talk about, but at the same time I wasn’t under any extra pressure to remain undefeated. I just want to go out there and perform my best and get the W.”

Anders (10-1) will look to rebound when he faces Tim Williams (15-4) in a main card 185-pound bout at UFC Fight Night 135 on August 25 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

TRENDING > Glover Teixeira Knocked Out of UFC Sao Paulo Headliner

“I’ve just got to be myself,” Anders said. “I think (Williams’) only chance of winning the fight is to get it to the ground. We are in a fist fight with four-ounce gloves. I’ve still got to go out there and perform, but I think I’m better wherever the fight takes place.”

While the most important thing to Anders is getting back on track, he would like to secure a spot on a future card and have an opportunity to fight in one of the meccas of combat sports.

“I think you can call your shots a little bit more when you win,” said Anders. “I think if I can go out there and get an impressive W, hopefully I can fight again at Madison Square Garden. I want to get a highlight reel finish and get the invitation to fight whoever in November.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA