Eryk Anders Replaces Jimi Manuwa Against Thiago Santos in New UFC Sao Paulo Main Event

A new main event has been booked for the UFC’s return to Sao Paulo this weekend as Eryk Anders will replace Jimi Manuwa on just six days notice to face Thiago Santos on Saturday night.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Sunday following an initial report from MMAJunkie. The UFC has not officially announced the matchup or the change to the card with Manuwa being removed.

There’s no word yet on what exactly unfolded with Manuwa but he was forced off the card and Anders stepped up on extremely short notice to face Santos in a light heavyweight showdown this weekend.

This is just the latest change to the main event after Manuwa was originally scheduled to meet Glover Teixeira in the headline fight. Teixeira was forced out of the card due to injury before he was replaced by Santos.

Now Manuwa is out and Anderson will take on Santos in the new headliner in Brazil.

Anders is fresh off a devastating head kick knockout in his most recent fight in late August, which earned him a ‘Performance of the Night’ award.

Now Anders will attempt to make the quick turnaround to face Santos in the main event headed to Sao Paulo, Brazil this weekend.